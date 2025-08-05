New details emerge concerning Brock Lesnar's WWE return - Reports

There has been an update regarding Brock Lesnar's surprise return to WWE. Lesnar returned following the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam 2025.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE's legal department approved Lesnar's return to the promotion in recent weeks. It was noted that this does not mean that he was cleared of any wrongdoing, as Janel Grant's legal team believes more details could come out during discovery.

Fightful's report also noted that a source informed the publication in 2024 that The Beast Incarnate wasn't to be included in video packages for the company, and the only other name they were told not to feature was Vince McMahon. However, the company's position on Lesnar "softened" in recent weeks.

Lesnar was referenced in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, and it has caused mixed reactions to the 48-year-old's return to the company. The veteran had not been seen since SummerSlam 2023 before his return at the PLE this past Sunday night in New Jersey.

Former WWE writer reacts to Brock Lesnar's return

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on Brock Lesnar's return to the company at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned why fans were so excited to see Lesnar return. He noted that the company had been relying on legends for cheap pops and didn't understand why the fans still went crazy for it.

"Bro, these wrestling fans have to be the lowest, stupidest, dumbest common denominator on the planet. How many times are we going to go Cena to Rock to Brock Lesnar to Undertaker back to Lesnar back to Taker? How many freaking times? And then, I'm reading the comments, 'Holy sh*t!' Bro, they have played this card ten freaking times, guys. What is wrong with these people? Seriously, I don't know. Are they brain-dead? What is wrong with them?" [From 3:18 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Brock Lesnar attacked John Cena after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Lesnar planted Cena with a thunderous F5 to close the show.

