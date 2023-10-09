Brock Lesnar set to return soon to set up a match against old rival after nearly nine years at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming ever since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. However, with Crown Jewel less than a month away, it could be time for the Beast Incarnate to make his much-anticipated return.

While there is still no word on Lesnar's return, John Cena could be the perfect opponent for the Beast Incarnate in case he competes at the upcoming premium live event. The duo are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. However, the last singles match between them took place in 2014.

John Cena has been a prominent face on SmackDown over the last few weeks. The 16-time world champion is likely to move on from his current feud after a victory over Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane and a feud against Brock Lesnar could certainly bring in the star power the company needs for the event in Saudi Arabia.

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE has often gone to great lengths to make the events in Saudi Arabia memorable, including bringing back legends like Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker to the squared circle. Brock Lesnar has also wrestled at almost all the shows in the Middle Eastern country. Last year, he defeated Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel which was one of the matches in their long rivalry that ended abruptly.

After moving on from his feud against The All Mighty, the former Universal Champion had a short program with Omos which was followed by a heated feud against Cody Rhodes. The duo locked horns on three occasions, with The American Nightmare coming out on top in the end.

Lesnar has been away from WWE programming since putting over Cody at SummerSlam. He has worked a limited schedule since returning to the promotion over a decade ago and usually only competes at 'bigger' premium live events. With Crown Jewel around the corner, one can expect the Beast Incarnate to make a return soon.

