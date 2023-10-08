Former champion's 1827-day streak came to an end at WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane was full of twists and turns as Triple H and co. once again produced an enthralling premium live event on Saturday. The show also marked the end of John Cena's unfortunate five-year streak, as the 16-time World Champion teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

John Cena is widely considered one of the greatest of all time and has achieved more than most can dream of. However, he has taken a back seat in the last few years, as he transitioned into a part-time wrestler. During this time, The Cenation Leader has done a tremendous job of putting others over.

The victory against the Bloodline duo at WWE Fastlane was Cena's first victory at a PLE in 1827 days. The 16-time World Champion last won a match at a major show in October 2018, when he teamed up with Bobby Lashley at Super Show-Down to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens.

Other than Cena's huge victory, the Fastlane in Indianapolis last night also featured the return of Carlito. Jade Cargill also made her first appearance for the global juggernaut after recently signing with the promotion.

Check out the complete WWE Fastlane results and highlights by clicking here.

John Cena teased a tag title run after huge victory at WWE Fastlane

John Cena and LA Knight had a successful first outing as a team as they got the best of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at the recently concluded PLE. While their union was more of just an one-off match, The Cenation Leader did not rule out the possibility of going after the tag titles with Knight by his side.

"We're undefeated. We are undefeated. I think that's all I'm gonna say about that. I think that's a very good way to leave it. Never say never in WWE," John Cena said."

It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for all four men as Roman Reigns returns to TV programming on SmackDown this week. There have been rumors of the Tribal Chief facing LA Knight at Crown Jewel, and the latter picking up the win at WWE Fastlane could certainly lead to the start of the highly-anticipated rivalry.

Would you like to Roman Reigns face LA Knight in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.