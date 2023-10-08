WWE Fastlane kicked off with an intro from Pat McAfee before we headed to the first match of the night. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso picked up an impressive win against The Judgment Day.

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. The Judgment Day to become the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Latino World Order & Carlito def. The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley

IYO SKY def. Asuka & Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Championship

John Cena & LA Knight def. The Bloodline

Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest and Jey Uso kicked off the match, and the champ was in control early on before Cody Rhodes was tagged in and hit a big slam followed by a stalling vertical suplex on Finn Balor. Cody got a near fall off the disaster kick before Priest interfered and took a dragon screw on the apron.

Balor recovered and got a takedown off the distraction but missed the Coupe de Grace. Cody got a top rope stalling superplex but hurt his neck on the way down. Jey came in and took Priest down in the corner before getting a near fall off a crossbody lateral press.

Uso got the splash on Priest, but Balor came in and broke the pin. Cody got the Cody Cutter on Balor, but his neck was still hurt. Jey got a spear on Priest and headed up top, but Rhea and Dominik showed up. Jey went out and hit Dom with a superkick but retreated back to the ring when Rhea got in the way.

Back in the ring, Priest hurt his knee off a hurricanrana before all four men started a brawl in the ring. JD McDonagh got a cheap shot from the apron and Rhea hit Jey with the MITB briefcase but Uso kicked out both times.

Priest took an accidental briefcase to the knee before Cody hit him with the Cross Rhodes on the announce desk. Back in the ring, Cody and Jey got the modified 1D in the ring before picking up the win!

Result: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso def. The Judgment Day to become the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Grade: A

Latino World Order & Carlito vs. The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley at WWE Fastlane

Rey and Escobar showed up without a third tag partner and the Street Profits were in control early on. Lashley tossed Escobar around the ring for a bit before tossing Rey outside.

Rey was isolated and taking a beating when Montez took Escobar down by sending him into the barricades. Vega took out Ford with a Meteora before Carlito showed up and joined the match!

Carlito cleared the ring before Rey and Escobar hit dives to the outside on Dawkins and Lashley. Ford tried to roll up Carlito in the ring but the returning Superstar took him out with the Backstabber and got the pin.

Result: Latino World Order & Carlito def. The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley

Grade: B

IYO SKY vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship Match at Fastlane

Asuka got the mist in Charlotte's face right off the bat and tried for a near fall but SKY broke it up. Charlotte headed outside to recover while Asuka and SKY traded holds in the ring.

Asuka got a missile dropkick on the champ before Charlotte came back and took her down with a big boot. SKY came back with a springboard dropkick on Asuka before the Empress of Tomorrow got a German Suplex off the middle rope.

Charlotte hit them both with chops before getting a double vertical suplex. Flair followed up with a big moonsault to the outside before she and IYO were on the top rope. Asuka came in and hit a double suplex Tower of Doom.

They traded pin attempts before IYO got a Meteroa and Charlotte got a spear. Flair was caught in a double submission hold but managed to break out of it and sent SKY off the top rope.

Bayley showed up and helped IYO up but the champ was kicked off the apron. Asuka was caught in the Figure Four, but Bayley ran distraction, letting IYO come back in with the moonsault and get the win.

Result: IYO SKY def. Asuka & Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Grade: B+

Pat McAfee was out next and greeted his hometown crowd before introducing John Cena for the next match.

John Cena & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane

John Cena and Jimmy Uso kicked off the match, and Uso was in control early on. Cena was isolated in the ring, and Solo came in with a hip attack in the corner, but John came back with a sudden AA but failed to make the tag to Knight.

Heyman was on the phone with Roman Reigns and yelled authorized for every move that Solo and Jimmy made as the two-on-one brawl continued in the ring. Knight finally tagged in and hit some big moves on Jimmy after knocking Solo off the apron.

Jimmy came back with a superkick before Knight returned the favor with a superplex. Cena came in and hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle on Jimmy before taking Solo out as well. Knight got the BFT and picked up the win.

Result: John Cena & LA Knight def. The Bloodline

Grade: B

Damian Priest wanted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract but the rest of Judgment Day convinced him not to since he was not in the best shape after the match.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Last Man Standing Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Fastlane

The match started outside, and Rollins was driven into the ring apron early on before the champ got a counter and sent Nakamura into the steel steps. Rollins lifted the top half of the steps before hitting Shinsuke with it.

Rollins stacked chairs in the ring before Nakamura took him down on the apron and hit a knee drop to the back. Nakamura came back with nunchucks and beat Rollins with it before placing a trashcan on his head and hitting it with a kendo stick.

Nakamura locked in a cross-face with the nunchucks before Rollins came back with chairs and kendo sticks. Rollins got the stomp but Nakamura got up at the count of eight. Rollins hit Nakamura in the head with a ladder before setting it up next to the announce desk.

Nakamura dodged a dive onto the announce desk from the ladder before he and Rollins headed into the crowd and up the stairs. Seth was kicked off a flight of stairs before being pushed off the stands to the floor below.

Rollins was set on top of a table at ringside before the King of Strong Style hit double knees to the chest through it. Nakamura hit the champ with more chair shots before Rollins sent him into the ring post.

Rollins set Nakamura on the announce desk and went up the ladder again but Nakamura followed him up and hit the mist before pushing him off and sending him through the table.

Back in the ring, Rollins took a Kinshasa through a table in the corner before they went back into the crowd and onto a balcony. Rollins got a pedigree and a stomp near the crowd before hitting a Falcon Arrow through some tables below. Both men were down but Rollins barely managed to beat the count, picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Grade: A+

