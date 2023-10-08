Vince McMahon's final opponent returns after a month to introduce John Cena at Fastlane 2023

Vince McMahon's final opponent in the ring made a return after nearly one month in order to do two things - make a WrestleMania tease and introduce the greatest of all time, John Cena.

We're talking about none other than Pat McAfee - who last appeared on SmackDown to confront Austin Theory and then introduce The Rock. He is from Indianapolis, Indiana, where Fastlane 2023 emanated from. He's also Mr. McMahon's final opponent after losing to him at WrestleMania 38

He told his hometown crowd to make some noise if they wanted to make it clear that WWE could consider Indianapolis for WrestleMania - essentially the same thing that John Cena did in London at Money in the Bank 2023.

He then introduced John Cena for his tag team match, where he paired up with LA Knight to take on the duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Pat McAfee has been on and off and has mostly stepped away from his WWE role in order to cover Football. He has a direct relationship with ESPN, hosting the College GameDay program as well as having his own show in a deal worth millions of dollars.

However, it was a breath of fresh air hearing him on commentary alongside Michael Cole again. Corey Graves, as usual, didn't seem impressed.

