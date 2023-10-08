Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura tear each other apart at WWE Fastlane 2023; brutal match sees decisive winner

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura tore each other apart in a brutal match at WWE Fastlane that produced a decisive winner.

The rivalry between The Visionary and The King of Strong Style has gotten personal in recent weeks after the latter mentioned the former's family's name multiple times. The focal point for Nakamura has been Rollins' injured back, which is hanging by a thread.

After multiple attempts to get a rematch against Nakamura, Rollins was finally granted his rematch. This time, the two men were set to face each other in a Last Man Standing match, which was in Nakamura's favor due to Rollins' bad back. To make matters worse, Nakamura brutally attacked the champion last week on RAW, leaving him incapacitated.

Tonight's match at Fastlane was a brutal affair. Nakamura focused most of his offense on Rollins' back. He came close to winning when he put Rollins through the announcer's desk.

The King of Strong Style again came close to victory when he hit The Visionary with the Kinshasa, sending him through a table. However, Seth Rollins was able to persevere and survive. In the end, The Visionary won by putting Nakamura through a table with the falcon arrow.

Seth Rollins has proven once again that he is a fighting and deserving champion. Now that he has put Shinsuke Nakamura behind him, it will be interesting to see who will challenge the World Champion next.

