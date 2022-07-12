Brock Lesnar turns 45: 5 things left to do for The Beast Incarnate in WWE

Brock Lesnar turned 45 on July 12, 2022. The ten-time WWE world champion joined the likes of AJ Styles and John Cena, who also reached this milestone in 2022. At an age where most superstars begin to wind down their careers, The Beast Incarnate is still going strong.

Having conquered both WWE and UFC over the first two decades of his career, there’s not much left for Lesnar to achieve in combat sports. Being one of the greatest physical specimens in the business and working a reduced schedule, only Lesnar shall decide whether to continue entertaining the masses for a year or two more decades.

Still, a few achievements have eluded The Conquerer on his already-Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

On that note, let's look at four things left for Brock Lesnar to achieve in WWE

#4 Brock Lesnar must put over the next Big Thing

Brock Lesnar was billed the Next Big Thing when he burst onto the scene. With Paul Heyman by his side, The Beast quickly ran through the entire roster, becoming the youngest WWE champion ever. Lesnar’s once-in-a-generation mix of strength, athleticism, speed, and agility led to his meteoric rise, and he has not looked back since then.

Via the WWE and UFC, the ten-time world champion built a legendary legacy that may never be exactly replicated. However, the company’s easiest and most likely path to creating an heir to his throne is through The Conqueror himself.

A young superstar such as Bron Breakker or Gable Steveson could instantly establish himself as the Next Big Thing by beating and potentially retiring the original holder of that title.

#3 A run outside the main event scene for Brock Lesnar would elevate the entire roster

The Beast has only won the big ones

Since Brock Lesnar won his first world title, he has always been a main event player. Over his two-decade career, the former UFC champion has been the ultimate prizefighter, winning one world championship after another. The only title he has won away from WWE’s main event scene is the 2002 King Of The Ring.

Should The Beast see it fit, a run in the mid-card or tag team scene would immensely elevate either division whilst embellishing his legacy. Nobody can argue that Lesnar facing either current Intercontinental champion Gunther or United States champion Bobby Lashley would have a big fight feel worthy of a world title fight. Taking into account the fact that The Beast has never won non-world title gold, this could be a riveting story to tell.

#2 Brock Lesnar should have a final World Championship run fitting of The Beast Incarnate

Lesnar's last title run was short

Brock Lesnar's incredible career has been decorated with lots of world championships. The Conqueror holds many records, such as being the youngest WWE champion in history and the second-fastest superstar to win a world title. He was also once the longest-reigning Universal champion in company history.

As he turns 45, Lesnar’s last title reign lasted only 43 days, only serving to set up a Winner-Take-All stipulation against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. This does not seem to be a fitting final title run for one of the most dominant champions in the company's history.

When The Beast Incarnate does decide to hang up his boots, his final reign should be as dominant as any he has ever had. The icing on the cake would be to use such a memorable reign to put over a younger star as he has previously done for Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and more.

#1 Brock Lesnar must enter the WWE Hall Of Fame

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



The very definition of a once in a lifetime athlete. Happy 45th Birthday to one of the greatest @WWE superstars of all time, @BrockLesnar The very definition of a once in a lifetime athlete. Happy 45th Birthday to one of the greatest @WWE superstars of all time, @BrockLesnar.The very definition of a once in a lifetime athlete. https://t.co/VJ04jJ4YXe

Brock Lesnar’s career has inarguably been worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame. Very few people can argue that the Beast Incarnate is a future first-ballot recipient of the prestigious honor. The Conqueror’s achievements speak for themselves, and he would be a deserving Hall of Famer if he never stepped in the squared circle again.

Lesnar’s resume shortly reads: Ten-time world champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, 2019 Money In The Bank winner, 2002 King Of The Ring and five-time WrestleMania main eventer. Adding the title “WWE Hall Of Famer” to the name of the man who broke The Undertaker’s legendary streak would be a no-brainer.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Who should induct Brock Lesnar into the WWE Hall of Fame? Paul Heyman His biggest in-ring rival (Let us know who in the comments!) 19 votes so far