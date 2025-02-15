Brock Lesnar once went off-script during a WWE match before beating up 4 superstars

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is known for delivering the most physical and intense matches. The Beast Incarnate has not been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, Brock Lesnar unleashed his inner beast. He reportedly went off-script during the Men's Chamber match and dominated the competition. Reports suggest that Lesnar breaking his pod to enter the bout wasn't part of the plan.

A report by the Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that The Beast Incarnate was under the impression that an injured Bobby Lashley's Chamber pod wouldn't open. When the company signaled to open Lashley's pod, Lesnar thought it was a mistake. Hence, the UFC veteran went off-script by breaking his pod and destroying Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins.

The multi-time World Champion seemingly improvised to save the spot because he knew they were running short of time.

Two-time WWE champion discusses working a dangerous spot with Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Elimination Chamber

The 2022 Men’s Elimination Chamber match featured a frightening moment when Brock Lesnar executed a massive F5 from the top of a pod on Austin Theory.

In an interview with The West Sport, the former United States and Tag Team Champion revealed that his dangerous spot with Brock Lesnar could have ended his career.

"To be honest, there's nothing more dangerous in the WWE than the Elimination Chamber. And, I think I'm the perfect man to answer that question. If you take it back to my first Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, I was one of the last competitors left in there. But, I was with Brock Lesnar and I got F5'd off the top of the Chamber. And, I could've nearly ended my career there,” Theory said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether Lesnar will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

