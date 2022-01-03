Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship has created a wild Road to WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar won a Fatal Five-Way Match at the Day 1 pay-per-view to become the new WWE Champion. This comes after the originally scheduled Universal Championship match between him and Roman Reigns was canceled due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19.

Lesnar's win has created a wide-open and crazy Road to WrestleMania. It is now up to WWE to take advantage of it.

Although Lesnar is the WWE Champion, he is still technically a free agent. This means he can show up on any show at any time, or as he says, do "what Brock Lesnar wants." WWE can get creative with Lesnar not staying on a specific brand.

How WWE can leverage Brock Lesnar's mometum

On RAW, former WWE Champion Big E will have to build himself back up after his loss at Day 1, especially since he took the pinfall in the match. Unless he faces Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, he's now a legitimate contender to win the Men's Royal Rumble and face Lesnar at WrestleMania.

If Big E wins the Rumble, he could also face Reigns the Universal Championship, which is what fans originally wanted when Big E won the Men's Money in the Bank contract.

We could also finally see the dream match between Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania. We got a nice taste of it last night, and what we saw was amazing! Lashley looked the strongest out of the challengers in the match. This also makes him a strong candidate to win the Men's Royal Rumble.

What about Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns?

The Lesnar-Reigns saga is not over yet. Had their match gone on as planned at Day 1, we most likely would've seen a finish that would've led to their final encounter at WrestleMania 38. It's unlikely WWE will just drop the story without a proper conclusion.

There are currently no credible babyfaces on SmackDown to threaten Reigns as a worthy WrestleMania opponent. Drew McIntyre could be the only one, but he might have sustained a neck injury.

Thus, WWE can now go down a variety of routes on the Road to WrestleMania. It could declare a title unification match at WrestleMania between Reigns and Lesnar. It could also do a number of different matches, including Lesnar vs. Lashley, Lesnar vs. Big E, Reigns vs. McIntyre, Reigns vs. Big E, or Reigns vs. Lashley. WWE also has the Reigns vs. Goldberg match up its sleeve that didn't happen two years ago.

Also Read Article Continues below

Yes, fans aren't happy about Big E losing the WWE Championship the way he did. But if WWE is creative and capitalizes on the opportunity to do unique things, we are in for a thrilling few months of WWE television.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

LIVE POLL Q. Who should Brock Lesnar's next opponent be? Roman Reigns Bobby Lashley 36 votes so far