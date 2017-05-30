Brock Lesnar's 5 most memorable WWE Matches

Not all of these were memorable because of the work rate.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 20:46 IST

Brock Lesnar’s matches have been nothing if not memorable

Ever since his television debut on March 18, 2002, Brock Lesnar has blazed a trail in the world of WWE. His enormous charisma and unique in-ring style have given his matches a level of violence and drama that is reminiscent of the golden years of professional wrestling.

When you combine this dynamic with his tremendous athletic achievements and crossover appeal, you get the professional wrestling equivalent of a “unicorn”; simply put, a can’t miss attraction that comes along once in a generation.

So without further ado, here is our list of the five most memorable matches in a career filled with them.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton (SummerSlam 2016)

The Beast destroys The Viper

Now before you get the torches and pitchforks out, let’s remember that this is a list of Brock Lesnar’s most memorable matches, and this clash between the two products of Ohio Valley Wrestling was nothing if not memorable.

After a build promoting the first pay-per-view clash between two of the biggest icons of the modern era, Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton put on one of the more physical clashes in recent memory.

Although the two men traded signature moves and nearfalls, just like several other WWE main events, it was the finish that set this match apart. After he had failed to secure a pinfall with an F5, Lesnar proceeded to blast Orton with a barrage of bare knuckle shots and elbows that left The Viper in a pool of blood.

The scenes that followed were pure chaos. Everyone, from the wrestlers in the locker room to the medics, was in a state of panic because they had no idea about what was happening.

It later emerged that only Vince McMahon, Triple H, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman knew the finish of the match. Stories such as Chris Jericho's confrontation with Brock Lesnar, which broke in the aftermath of the event, only added to the mystique of this finish.

While this match may have left some with a sour taste, the drama that it generated is a testament to Lesnar's unique appeal and ability to transcend the constraints of a scripted environment.