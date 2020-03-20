Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper has a message for fans following AEW debut

Lee made his AEW debut last night, and was revealed as The Exalted One.

He posted a tweet soon after, referencing the cryptic tweets he has been posting for a while.

Brodie Lee has arrived in All Elite Wrestling, and he is The Exalted One

On last night's edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE Superstar Luke Harper made his debut as Brodie Lee. After weeks of speculation and rumor mills running rampant, Lee was revealed as The Exalted One. Now, Lee has posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, reacting to his AEW debut.

Fans of Lee might be aware that he has been posting cryptic tweets for a long time now. Every single tweet of Lee used to pertain to a particular day of the week, followed by which he reminded fans that they know what 'that' means.

Lee never revealed the meaning behind his tweets, but he has finally shed light on the same in his latest post. He shared AEW's tweet that featured the reveal of The Exalted One, and stated in the caption that now the fans finally know what 'that' means. Check out the tweet below:

Now you know what that means..... https://t.co/IyLeVgIKSw — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) March 19, 2020

The meaning of his long chain of cryptic tweets is still up in the air, but one can assume that Lee is possibly hinting that all of those tweets were leading up to a huge moment, which turned out to be his AEW debut.

For a while now, AEW's Dark Order was hyping up the arrival of The Exalted One. The official Twitter handle of Evil Uno, as well as that of All Elite Wrestling. were posting cryptic tweets on a regular basis. Some of those tweets hinted that WWE veteran Matt Hardy would be revealed as The Exalted One, while there was a large portion of fans who believed that Lee would be the mystery debutant.

Hardy did debut in AEW, at the end of last night's episode of Dynamite. He appeared on the rafters followed by a match that saw Chris Jericho's cronies defeating Cody and company.

Back in 2013, Brodie Lee came up to WWE's main roster as a part of The Wyatt Family, along with Erick Rowan and Bray Wyatt. Soon after the group disbanded, Lee and Rowan formed a tag team named The Bludgeon Brothers. For the past several months, Lee was not being used on the main roster. He made his return at Clash of Champions 2019, aiding Rowan in defeating Roman Reigns.

He didn't do much following the return, and was officially released by WWE on December 8, 2019. It would be interesting to see what AEW manages to do with Lee, with his new stint as The Exalted One.