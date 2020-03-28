Brodie Lee reveals advice CM Punk gave him in WWE

CM Punk had some wise words for Brodie Lee when they were in WWE

The former Luke Harper recently debuted on AEW Dynamite

Luke Harper and CM Punk

Brodie Lee revealed on the latest episode of Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast that CM Punk once warned him that “everything in WWE could always be better”.

During a conversation about The Bludgeon Brothers, The New Day and The Usos receiving just nine minutes of television time at WrestleMania 34, the new AEW signing (fka Luke Harper in WWE) explained how he originally did not know what Punk meant.

“CM Punk once told me when we were feuding in 2014, I think, he goes, ‘Just so you know, man, everything in WWE could always be better.’ And it’s the same thing that rolls through my head all the time. Back then, I’m like, ‘No, f*** this guy, there’s no way that’s true,’ and it’s been true almost every [time].”

Lee went on to say that his time in The Wyatt Family and with Rowan as The Bludgeon Brothers could have been better, as could the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 34 if they were given more time.

However, he acknowledged that WWE has a lot of people on the card at WrestleMania events and he understood why the match against The New Day and The Usos did not last longer.

Brodie Lee in AEW

Three months after being released by WWE, Brodie Lee debuted as “The Exalted One” – the leader of the villainous Dark Order group – on the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

As you can see in the video above, this week’s Dynamite saw Lee defeat QT Marshall in a three-minute match, while his pre-recorded segment with John Silver and Alex Reynolds led to people comparing his new character to Vince McMahon.