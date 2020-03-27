7 Things we learned from Brodie Lee on Chris Jericho's Podcast

Brodie Lee had interesting things to say about WWE trying to re-sign him as well as Vince McMahon

Brodie Lee could have stayed in WWE but he wanted more in terms of being a performer

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Evolution over time (Pic Source: WWE/AEW)

It's official now. The man that was once known as Luke Harper is now in AEW. He is The Exalted One. The so-called leader of The Dark Order, who was rumored for months and months. Most AEW fans thought it was going to be Matt Hardy, but Brodie Lee didn't disappoint.

It was a double swerve of sorts, and it looked like Lee was ready for action in AEW. As a guest on Talk Is Jericho, Brodie revealed some interesting backstage stories involving Vince McMahon and his frustrations of being creatively stifled. On the other end of the spectrum, he explained things that were not known before.

Here are seven things that Brodie Lee revealed on Chris Jericho's podcast.

#7 Brodie Lee first hated Erick Rowan when he worked with him in Wyatt Family

Not the best of friends when they first started (Pic Source: WWE)

When Brodie Lee was Luke Harper in the Wyatt Family, it was as if he fit right in with that stable. More so, with Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan, it seemed that their paths were intertwined.

While Brodie Lee did remark that he and Erick Rowan made a great tag team, he didn't like Rowan at first.

When they first got together in the Wyatt Family, Brodie Lee revealed that he despised the man. Lee said:

"We roomed together, we tagged together and we were literally constantly together. And he snores more than any men I met in my life."

He would wake up hating him and just said that during a match, he would recall how much he hated him.

Advertisement

It seemed that the 'hatred' didn't last long as they both become good friends over the long run. He also said that the last run was just a lot of fun with him.

That tale sounds no different from other wrestlers who started as rivals/enemies but became friends over time.

1 / 7 NEXT