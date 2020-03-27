Brodie Lee reveals which WWE Tag Team Champions Bludgeon Brothers was based on

The look was approved while Vince McMahon was getting a massage done.

Erick Rowan had a lot of input into the final look of the team.

An interesting choice by Vince McMahon (Pic Source: WWE)

When he was Luke Harper, Brodie Lee was a member of the Wyatt Family in WWE. During this time, unfortunately, both he and Erick Rowan were injured multiple times, with one being injured while the other was fit, and vice versa.

On Talk Is Jericho, Lee revealed that the idea for the Bludgeon Brother came from the tag team Demolition.

Vince McMahon said that he wanted the pair to team up, and thus, the idea for The Bludgeon Brothers came about. Brodie Lee gave kudos to Vince McMahon for allowing him and Rowan to revamp the characters so that they fit a modern aesthetic.

Brodie Lee also revealed that Erick Rowan had a lot to do with the look of the team. Chris Jericho remarked that The Demolition look was more of a rip off of Road Warriors, and it was a strange look.

Brodie Lee said that Vince McMahon approved the final look as he was getting a massage done.

"Vince looks up and says, 'Yup, love it.' Well, did u want to see the other? Vince goes, 'No, No, love it.' And he just puts his head back down and keeps getting a massage."

As with any Vince McMahon story, there are days when the facts are stranger than fiction, and this was no exception.