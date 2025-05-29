Bron Breakker to bring back former WWE Superstar and replace Bronson Reed in their faction? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins shocked everyone when they added another member to their faction at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. However, a big change might be in the works.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker battled Sami Zayn and CM Punk in a tag team contest at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. As the babyfaces were about to win, Bronson Reed appeared out of nowhere to even the odds, ensuring the heels picked up the victory. The fans were shocked, but so was Breakker, as it appeared Rollins kept him in the dark about Reed's return and addition to the group. There was a subtle tension between the two, which might hint at upcoming drama.

Considering his dominant nature, there is a chance that Bron Breakker disliked adding a new member to the group without his prior consent. He could go berserk and replace him with his former NXT tag team partner, Baron Corbin. Although Corbin was released by the promotion last year, his comeback to WWE RAW isn't out of the question, considering his eventful tenure in the company.

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin were an interesting tag team and had a memorable run in WWE's developmental territory. The two also won the 2024 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament and captured the NXT Tag Team Championships during their stint together.

While Baron Corbin replacing Bronson Reed is possible, it is just speculation for now. Only the future will reveal the company's plans for the villainous faction.

What could Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Bronson Reed do next?

On this week's WWE RAW, Seth Rollins qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match with the help of his stablemates. He could go on to win the contract to cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

In case Sami Zayn and CM Punk succeed in ensuring Rollins loses the ladder match, fans could witness another showdown between the two sides. Considering the heels officially have three members, Roman Reigns could return to turn the tables.

An alliance featuring Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk could be something viewers would appreciate if that were the plan. Fans should be ready for a heavy dose of entertainment.

