"He was at the top" - Bron Breakker comments on the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer's in-ring return

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker has revealed what his father Rick Steiner thinks about wrestling again.

Breakker is the current champion of WWE's third brand and hails from a family of legends like Rick and Scott Steiner. The 24-year-old had a brief run in the NFL before switching to professional wrestling. He kicked off his wrestling career in 2020 and was signed to the Stamford-based promotion the following year.

Bron recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin and explained that Rick Steiner does not have any plans of stepping into the ring again. He also discussed how content his father is with the latter's achievements.

"He did 20 years of the business, he was at the top of the tag team division, and singles division, pretty much the entire time. So I think he is just in peace with his career and his performance in everything - he thinks it is good. He is satisfied with what he has accomplished and just walk away. No man he has no interest in doing it anymore. "(41:20 onwards)

Bron Breakker says he ordered for the exact singlets his father used to wear

In the same interview, the NXT star highlighted that he wears his father's singlets on the former Black-and-Gold brand almost every week.

Bron revealed that he ordered the exact singlets by looking at Rick's old pictures, expressing his fondness for its design.

"I have a few of his singlets that are from that time. Like this one, right here, I wear on a weekly basis, that's his. Yeah it is his from the 90s. There's a few others that I have that are his. But I could not find the ones with the numbers and stuff on it so I just found pictures of what he looked like, what singlets looked like back then and got the exact same thing made. I loved the back side. It was really really cool" (42:50 onwards)

While Bron Breakker has a bright and promising future ahead of him, Rick's last match came in September 2019 in Japan for Tokyo Championship Wrestling.

