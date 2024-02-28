Bron Breakker to drop NXT title to former champions soon? Exploring potential clue

Bron Breakker is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions. Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated The Family, consisting of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo, for the brand’s tag team titles on February 13, 2024.

As seen on WWE NXT this week, The Wolf Dogs interacted with The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a backstage segment. Gallows and Anderson said they’ll be waiting for the NXT Tag Team Champions if they get past Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.

This seems to be a set-up for a future tag team title match between Wolf Dogs and the Bullet Club OGs. With Bron Breakker already signed to WWE SmackDown, he and Corbin could drop the NXT Tag Team Championship to Gallows and Anderson in the near future.

The former two-time NXT Champion made his in-ring debut for the blue brand on February 23. Breakker picked up the win against Dante Chen in his first singles outing on Friday Night SmackDown. It remains to be seen if he’ll wrestle this Friday on the blue brand.

Bron Breakker to defend NXT title on WWE SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

NXT has received greater exposure on RAW and SmackDown under the Triple H regime. Superstars from the developmental brand regularly pop up on the main roster shows to prepare for their eventual call-up. Plus, NXT titles are also showcased on WWE’s main shows.

It is possible the NXT Tag Team Championship could be the next titles for a showcase match on WWE SmackDown. The blue brand is stacked with tag teams who could get a shot at Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin’s tag team titles.

Here’s what’s on tap for the blue brand this week:

The Rock and Roman Reigns return

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar – Street Fight

Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.