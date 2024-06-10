Bron Breakker to end a WWE career on RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

The final episode of WWE RAW before the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will air from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, tonight. One of the matches announced for tonight's show is Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov, which is expected to be a solid match.

Triple H may have plans for Ricochet to be involved after the match in what could be his final appearance for the Stamford-based promotion. Bron Breakker, who is already at odds with the former Speed Champion, could brutalize him tonight to end his WWE career. The two men had a match on RAW last week in which the former NXT Champion came out on top. He even tried to attack Ricochet with steel steps after the match, but Ilja Dragunov made the save.

If Breakker defeats Dragunov tonight, he could easily go after Ricochet without interruptions and deal with his unfinished business from last week.

Ricochet will reportedly be written off television soon, as he seemingly informed the company that he will not renew his contract with them once it expires this summer. His status with the company is up in the air right now, which is why he was also booked to lose the Speed Title to Andrade after SmackDown went off the air this past week.

WWE star Ricochet could sign with AEW this year

Ricochet has been one of the most talked about pro wrestlers over the last few days because of his rumored decision to part ways with WWE later this year.

According to a report from Fightful Select, both NJPW and AEW are interested in signing the former Intercontinental Champion. People in WWE expect him to join AEW after he leaves the Triple H-led company.

Many stars have left the Stamford-based promotion for AEW since 2019 due to various reasons. Ricochet could leave because he has been stuck in the mid-card scene over there for the majority of his career. His last major title win came in 2022, when he claimed the Intercontinental Championship.

