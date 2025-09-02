Bron Breakker to introduce another new member to The Vision after Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

The Vision added a new member to its ranks at the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Becky Lynch appeared from nowhere and helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.During the PLE in France, RAW GM Adam Pearce told Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to leave the arena after their actions earlier in the night when they attacked Roman Reigns following his win over Reed in the night's opening bout. Paul Heyman was also taken to the hospital after Reigns choked him out with a Guillotine.This left Rollins with no other option until he pulled off a huge swerve by introducing his wife, Lynch, to the scenario. The Vision now has its first female member, but could see the addition of another female star if Breakker decided to recruit his real-life partner and NXT star, Izzi Dame, to the faction. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 26-year-old is currently part of The Culling in NXT and has already established herself as a heel. Not only would she be an interesting addition to the group as Lynch's backup, but she could also gain a world of knowledge from the veteran, which could skyrocket the young starlet towards the top of the mountain in the women's division in the near future.However, it must be noted that despite the above angle being intriguing, for now, it is mere speculation. It remains to be seen how WWE moves forward with The Vision's storyline on the red brand.Bill Apter predicted Bron Breakker would betray The Vision's leader, Seth RollinsBill Apter has predicted that Bron Breakker will eventually betray Seth Rollins. He thinks the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will turn his back on The Visionary to break out on his own.Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter had this to say:&quot;I think Bron Breakker will turn. I never say turn on. Turn against Seth Rollins. I think that's gonna be somewhere down the road. You can tell that Bron Breakker is looking to break out on his own a bit... I think they are looking at him as Paul Heyman would say, he's the future of the business. He is gonna headline WrestleMania. But he has gotta get out of the -- he has gotta become an individual.&quot;Breakker and Reed stood tall on this week's Monday Night RAW with a win over Jey Uso and LA Knight in the main event. Post-match, Jey was saved by his brother Jimmy Uso, likely reuniting The Usos in the process.