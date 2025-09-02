  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Bron Breakker to introduce another new member to The Vision after Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker to introduce another new member to The Vision after Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 02, 2025 21:34 GMT
Could Bron Breakker add another new member to The Vision? (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Bron Breakker (left) Seth Rollins with Becky Lynch (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]

The Vision added a new member to its ranks at the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Becky Lynch appeared from nowhere and helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

Ad

During the PLE in France, RAW GM Adam Pearce told Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to leave the arena after their actions earlier in the night when they attacked Roman Reigns following his win over Reed in the night's opening bout. Paul Heyman was also taken to the hospital after Reigns choked him out with a Guillotine.

This left Rollins with no other option until he pulled off a huge swerve by introducing his wife, Lynch, to the scenario. The Vision now has its first female member, but could see the addition of another female star if Breakker decided to recruit his real-life partner and NXT star, Izzi Dame, to the faction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

The 26-year-old is currently part of The Culling in NXT and has already established herself as a heel. Not only would she be an interesting addition to the group as Lynch's backup, but she could also gain a world of knowledge from the veteran, which could skyrocket the young starlet towards the top of the mountain in the women's division in the near future.

However, it must be noted that despite the above angle being intriguing, for now, it is mere speculation. It remains to be seen how WWE moves forward with The Vision's storyline on the red brand.

Ad

Bill Apter predicted Bron Breakker would betray The Vision's leader, Seth Rollins

Bill Apter has predicted that Bron Breakker will eventually betray Seth Rollins. He thinks the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will turn his back on The Visionary to break out on his own.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter had this to say:

"I think Bron Breakker will turn. I never say turn on. Turn against Seth Rollins. I think that's gonna be somewhere down the road. You can tell that Bron Breakker is looking to break out on his own a bit... I think they are looking at him as Paul Heyman would say, he's the future of the business. He is gonna headline WrestleMania. But he has gotta get out of the -- he has gotta become an individual."

Breakker and Reed stood tall on this week's Monday Night RAW with a win over Jey Uso and LA Knight in the main event. Post-match, Jey was saved by his brother Jimmy Uso, likely reuniting The Usos in the process.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications