"It's an honor" - Bron Breakker reacts to winning major Sportskeeda Wrestling award (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker has experienced a dream start to his WWE career as Rick Steiner's son is already a one-time NXT Champion with a lot of momentum under his belt as he prepares for an inevitable main event call-up.

Breakker was recently voted "Rookie of the Year" in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling awards, and the former NXT Champion reacted to the accolade while speaking exclusively to Jose G. ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Scott Steiner's nephew came out victorious in a category that included Jade Cargill, Hook, Cora Jade, and Tony D'Angelo. The 24-year-old superstar was elated to have received the honor and wished to continue his ascend in WWE:

"It's cool, man. It's an honor, and I think it's pretty cool that the fans think highly of me in that regard. It's an honor for me, and it's pretty cool, and I hope I continue to win people over and people continue to watch me and enjoy what I'm doing," said Bron Breakker. [3:15 - 3:40]

Bron Breakker will face Dolph Ziggler at NXT Stand & Deliver

Bron Breakker's NXT Championship reign ended at the 63-day mark when he lost the title in a Triple Threat match featuring Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler at NXT Roadblock.

Ziggler's surprise title win set the stage for WWE to build towards a rematch as Bron Breakker challenged the new champion on the March 15th episode of NXT.

As of this writing, Breakker is the odds-on favorite to win back the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver, which is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on April 2nd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Bron has been positioned as a future top star, and rumors state that he could be fast-tracked to the main roster following WrestleMania 38. The former footballer has already had a match on RAW and could be one of the new faces to make a full-time switch to the big leagues after 'Mania.

Have you been a fan of Breakker's work? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao