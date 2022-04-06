Who is NXT Champion Bron Breakker's father?

Bron Breakker won the NXT Championship by knocking off Dolph Ziggler on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. With the win, he became a two-time NXT Champion, having first won the title at the turn of the year.

Breakker is a second-generation superstar and comes from a family of wrestlers. For some reason, WWE did not acknowledge his background until recently, instead choosing to focus on the performer and the hype surrounding him.

However, the recent WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony forced the company to reveal the former footballer's family background. His father and uncle were both famous professional wrestlers, and Breakker is the latest to follow in their footsteps.

So who is Bron Breakker's father?

Bron Beakker is the son of legendary wrestler Rick Steiner. He was one half of the Steiner Brothers alongside Scott Steiner, who is the youngster's uncle.

The Steiner Brothers were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for their contributions to the business. Their careers were legendary and a source of inspiration for many aspiring wrestlers, including Breakker himself. Indeed, his in-ring and promo game are inspired by the legends.

WWE finally acknowledged Rick Steiner as the NXT Champion's father. On NXT 2.0, the commentary team dropped the revelation after they recapped the WrestleMania weekend. The company took a while to do so, but the family heritage is now out there.

Bron Breakker's rise to the top

No one has had quite the rise in NXT as Bron Breakker has. He debuted in September 2021 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Within three months, he had challenged for the NXT Championship and wrestled his first WarGames match, where he pinned NXT veteran Tommaso Ciampa.

By the turn of the year, Breakker had become NXT Champion after he defeated titleholder Ciampa by submission. He then lost the title to main roster superstar Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match. However, on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, he defeated Ziggler to begin his second reign as NXT Champion.

The powerhouse has been earmarked as a future world champion, with fans and critics hailing his performances and talent. Coming from a family of wrestlers and having the great Rick Steiner as his father and mentor has done him a lot of good. The sky is the limit for the youngster as he looks to build on the legacy of those before him.

