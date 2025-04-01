Bron Breakker's next challenge, long-time friends to feud? - 4 directions for Tyler Bate following his surprise return on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired yesterday. This was the last edition of the red brand as part of the ongoing European tour. It was also arguably the best show the company has put on since Elimination Chamber Toronto.

There were numerous big surprises and matches. Gunther brutalized and bloodied Jimmy Uso. Rhea Ripley clashed with IYO SKY in the main event. Additionally, Cody Rhodes and John Cena had an incredible face-to-face confrontation in the ring.

One of the most fun moments of the night was the surprise return of Tyler Bate. He teamed up with his longtime friend Pete Dunne, and the duo took on The New Day in tag team action.

While Bate and Dunne unfortunately lost in their return bout, it was incredibly fun, and the London crowd was happy to see them. Now, the big question is: what is next for Tyler Bate? This article will take a look at a handful of directions for the former United Kingdom Champion.

Below are four directions for Tyler Bate following his surprise return on WWE RAW.

#4. New Catch Republic could feud with The New Day on WWE RAW

As noted, New Catch Republic made their return on WWE Monday Night RAW via a tag team match against The New Day. The latter group was, of course, represented by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who have had a new attitude in recent months.

The pair is absolutely detested by fans and wrestlers alike. They shockingly turned on Big E several months ago, and WWE fans are unlikely ever to forgive them. They are truly despised. Worse yet, they keep egging everybody on and making matters worse.

While The New Day clearly want The Viking Raider's World Tag Team Titles, they could end up feuding with New Catch Republic too. Bate and Dunne surely want another crack at the veterans, and if they get it, a win could put them in title contention.

#3. NCR could keep juggling RAW and NXT at the same time

Tyler Bate's injury actually came from a match on WWE NXT. He and Pete Dunne teamed up to take on the duo of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, typically known as Hank & Tank.

Prior to that injury, the pair had a series of matches on WWE NXT. At the same time, they were also regularly featured on Monday Night RAW. Essentially, Bate and Dunne were pulling double duty.

New Catch Republic could resume doing exactly that. They could appear on RAW each week but also show up on NXT. No fan will likely complain about the prospect of New Catch Republic vs. Fraxiom, as that match could very well be a bout of the year.

#2. They could split up and feud

While it is fun to imagine a long-term New Catch Republic run, there is a chance that isn't what happens. Pete Dunne has been a heel in WWE since Tyler Bate disappeared, and he remained grumpy on RAW.

There is a chance that the two simply can't coexist. Tyler Bate is a very optimistic performer. He tends to be quite zen. Meanwhile, Pete Dunne is anything but that. It is easy to imagine a split happening.

If they do split up, a feud could take place. The pair aren't strangers to being enemies either, as they previously fought over the United Kingdom Championship. They could take their WWE NXT UK feud and bring it to brand new eyeballs on Monday Night RAW. Of course, that's only if the two can't get along.

#1. Tyler Bate could challenge for the Intercontinental Title

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He first won the title last year by defeating Sami Zayn. He later lost the belt briefly to Jey Uso, only to win it back shortly afterward. He has held the gold ever since then.

Recently, Bron Breakker has had his hands full with a few major rivals. For starters, The Judgment Day—specifically Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio—have attempted to make his life miserable. Penta is also coming after that WWE Intercontinental Title.

While he certainly has several challenges lined up already, Bron could soon also deal with Tyler Bate. The two clashed over the NXT Championship in the past. Now, their NXT rivalry could continue on the main roster. If there is a multi-man match at WrestleMania, Bate could even be involved.

