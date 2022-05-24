Bron Breakker comments on how he handled the challenge of being the face of NXT's new branding

Reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker has commented on his emotions while being advertised as the face of WWE's re-branding of NXT.

Breakker had not been in the wrestling business for long when he received a big push from the developmental brand. Prior to his WWE career, he was a football player and also had a brief run in the National Football League (NFL). But he climbed the ladder very quickly in the developmental brand. He captured the NXT Championship by defeating Ciampa within months of wrestling his first match.

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the 24-year-old spoke about his time in NXT. Stating he was not intimidated by the stardom and grandeur of the industry, despite the fact he is still a newcomer.

"Personally, I feel that the only way to learn is to be thrown out there and see what you can do. I have been training out there at the Performance Center for maybe around 6 months, I am not really sure. But in those situations, you turn back on your training. You turn back to what you know, what has been taught. And that is all I did, just turned back to my training." (38:05 onwards)

Bron Breakker comments on the possibility of teaming up with Scott Steiner

In the same interview, Bron Breakker spoke highly of his uncle Scott Steiner. He also discussed the idea of teaming up with the latter for a tag team contest.

It is no secret that the Steiner Brothers are one of the most iconic tag-team duos to ever step foot in the WWE ring. Scott Steiner is also known as one of the most innovative performers in the history of the business. Being from the same family, Breakker stated that he would love to stand in Big Poppa Pump's corner for a match but is not sure if it will materialize.

"It would be fun. I don't know, never say never I guess. You know I would love to do something with him but I do not know. Let's see. " (43:03 onwards)

Rick and Scott Steiner were inducted into the 2022 class of the WWE Hall of Fame by Bron Breakker himself.

