Bron Breakker could turn on Paul Heyman if WWE Hall of Famer returns after 3-year hiatus

Bron Breakker is currently part of Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision, under the mentorship of Paul Heyman. He made his entry into the faction on WWE Monday Night RAW, right after WrestleMania 41. Since then, he has been part of the heel group.However, The Badass can turn on Heyman if his father, Rick Steiner, returns to the company. The Hall of Famer hasn't made any appearance since 2022, when he came out at NXT New Year's Evil to celebrate his son, Bron Breakker's maiden NXT Championship victory. Steiner can now return after 3 years to help his son overcome a huge challenge.That challenge is triumphing over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42. According to Bodyslam.net, Bron Breakker's name has appeared internally as Lesnar's opponent next year at Mania. If that happens, Breakker will have a hard time with Heyman as the Hall of Famer will undoubtedly back his former client. Cody Rhodes also had a word of caution for Bron Breakker on SmackDown this week. He warned Breakker that Paul Heyman is the type of guy who isn't loyal to anyone, and certainly not to him.It's indeed true. Paul Heyman stunned the WWE Universe at Wrestlepalooza when he came out to announce for Brock Lesnar before his match against John Cena. Being a part of Rollins' faction, nobody had anticipated that Heyman would come out for Lesnar.Since then, there have been rumors that the Wiseman can switch his loyalty to Brock Lesnar anytime. Since he has ditched Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the past, the 59-year-old WWE executive won't think twice before turning on Seth Rollins.Before Mania, Heyman can move with Brock Lesnar. Bron Breakker, feeling helpless, can then also get assistance from his father, Rick Steiner. The 64-year-old wrestling legend can mentally prepare his son to face a behemoth like Brock Lesnar. The Beast recently made his return at SummerSlam 2025 and proved once again that he is indeed the biggest draw of the company. He easily won over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, and now all eyes are on his next year's WrestleMania opponent. If the rumors are true, then Bron Breakker will certainly be his opponent at the biggest event of the year.Bron Breakker filled in for Brock Lesnar at last year's WWE Royal RumbleBrock Lesnar's tragedy came in like a blessing in disguise for Bron Breakker. Lesnar was supposed to return at Royal Rumble 2024, but his name cropping up in the Janel Grant lawsuit turned things upside down for him. WWE cancelled all his appearances, and his Royal Rumble spot went to Bron Breakker.The Badass grabbed the opportunity and made his main roster debut at Rumble. Since then, he has had a golden run in WWE, winning the Intercontinental title twice. He is also looked upon as the next big thing in WWE, and therefore, the company is also thinking of his match against Brock Lesnar. If this feud happens, it will be interesting to see who eventually comes out as the winner.