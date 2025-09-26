Shocking reason behind WWE's booking of Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar shocked everyone at WWE Wrestlepalooza when he went over John Cena in their potential final match against each other in the company. According to a new report, there's a shocking reason behind Lesnar going over Cena.

Brock Lesnar immediately went after John Cena when Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in New Jersey. After a few weeks, The Beast Incarnate reemerged on the weekly product and attacked The Franchise Player, which set a one-on-one between the two at Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.

However, the shocker of the night was when Brock Lesnar won the said match against John Cena following 6 F5s in the middle of the ring. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there's a shocking reason behind putting The Beast Incarnate over in The Leader of the Cenation's final run in WWE.

According to the report, the management wants to make the three-time Universal Champion as strong as possible in the promotion following his return due to the amount of money spent on him as a performer. The booking was done not only to push him but also for The Beast to be eventually conquered by a new face. As for Cena, the management also feels he's bulletproof, and the loss wouldn't hurt him on his way out.

Which WWE star could conquer Brock Lesnar in the coming months or years?

It's hard to match Brock Lesnar's physical prowess inside the ring, as many have tried, but a few came close to it. A while back, The Beast Incarnate made his long-awaited return to WWE and crossed paths with a familiar face, John Cena.

The two had a one-on-one match in Indiana, which was dubbed their final encounter. The three-time Universal Champion left the show with a shocking win as he dominated the entire match and ended it with 6 F5s. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working on its next opponent and feud.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, Bron Breakker is one of the rumored opponents for Brock Lesnar in the near future. A source further added that the potential match could take place at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. It's been over three years since The Beast Incarnate appeared or competed at the event.

