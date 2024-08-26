Bronson Reed to launch a shocking assault on former WWE champion and injure him on RAW? Exploring the chances

Bronson Reed has been on a rampage on Monday Night RAW lately as he turned the red brand into a warzone. The 36-year-old has been unleashing havoc on superstars week after week, leaving trails of destruction and chaos. He could once again give a glimpse of his carnage as Reed could launch a shocking assault on a former WWE champion on the upcoming edition of RAW.

The name in question is none other than Braun Strowman. The Monster of all Monsters is set to square off against the Australian powerhouse in a colossal clash on the red brand tonight. However, right before the match, fans could witness a shocking turn of events. As Strowman makes his way to the ring, Bronson Reed could launch a blindsided assault at the ramp.

With relentless ferocity, he could wreak havoc on the former Universal Champion, unleashing a barrage of attacks on the latter at the ringside. Moreover, Reed could drag Braun Strowman to the ring, slamming him onto the mat with a series of Tsunami. Reed's unbridled rage could be on full display as he annihilates Strowman at the ringside.

The chances of it happening are quite good, as it will solidify the Australian powerhouse as a legitimate threat to the entire roster. Moreover, it will accentuate his current persona, showcasing Bronson Reed as a more vicious heel. This will also pave the way for a humongous clash between the two titans at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event next month.

However, the above scenario is entirely speculation. It will be interesting to see whether it actually happens on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Bronson Reed sent a message to Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed has not only been causing mayhem in the ring, but he has also been making some bold statements on the mic. Ahead of their monumental clash, the Australian powerhouse sent a message to Braun Strowman, warning him of the carnage he would bring upon the latter.

During a backstage interview last week on RAW, Reed stated that Strowman would be nothing but another victim for him, whom he would annihilate. Moreover, the 36-year-old said that he would bully The Monster Among Men on Monday Night RAW this week during their encounter.

Bronson Reed left no stone unturned to take a shot at his opponent on social media as well. He stated that Strowman, despite his indomitable physique, is merely a scared little boy and not a monster. Reed vowed to obliterate the former Universal Champion on RAW.

It will be interesting to see what happens when the two behemoths collide in the ring tonight. It will certainly leave fans on the edge of their seats and give rise to some unfathomable sight.

