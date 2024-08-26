Monsters will collide when Braun Strowman faces Bronson Reed on WWE RAW. The latter has been terrorizing the RAW roster, hitting multiple Tsunami splashes on stars like R-Truth, The Miz, and Seth Rollins.

Even with intervention from officials, Reed still relentlessly pummels his prey. After attempting to destroy the Miz again, Strowman made a triumphant return to prevent further damage.

The beef division has had an inconsistent summer, so having two of the biggest monsters square off will be a treat for the WWE Universe. The clash of the Titans could end up in one of the next four ways.

#4. Bronson Reed wins on RAW

Bronson Reed has been relentless in his pursuit of worthy challenges on RAW. {Image Credit: WWE.com}

The most straightforward outcome would be the continuation of the Bronson Reed Destruction Tour. The biggest physical threat stood up to him, but the former North American Champion ran roughshod through The Monster of all Monsters.

Bookers could be building up the large Aussie to either challenge Bron Breakker or Gunther in the future. A huge win over the even huger Strowman would continue that momentum and make Reed look as unstoppable as ever.

It could also be the first match between the physical anomalies, so Reed could win, even if he needs to cheat to beat Strowman.

#3. Braun Strowman demolishes Bronson Reed

Few people in wrestling can bully Braun Strowman. Reed has enjoyed doing that to the rest of the faces on the RAW roster while The Monster of All Monsters was absent.

Strowman has repeatedly said he doesn't like bullies, even thwarting The Judgment Day on the road to SummerSlam. Braun has had an up-and-down in the past two years as a release, and injuries have stalled his momentum.

Picking up a big win could set him forward to challenge either Gunther or Breakker. Beating Reed would be a statement win for The Monster of All Monsters en route to a huge title shot.

#2. The ring explodes, leading to a no contest

One way wrestling companies can protect stars during a Monster vs. Monster match involves the ring. Wrestling rings are built to withstand a lot of weight, as evidenced by the number of people they can hold in battle royals or the Royal Rumble.

WWE likes to suspend that reality from time to time, like when Brock Lesnar upended the entire structure with a tractor while Roman Reigns was still in the ring.

Strowman fought the Big Show once, and the ring collapsed. Neither man won, but Strowman stood tall. A similar situation could play out on RAW, protecting both competitors.

#1. Reed loses and attacks Strowman with multiple Tsunamis

Strowman triumphantly returned last week. He hasn't competed in a few months and needs a big win. Since he's the returning hero, he could defeat Reed cleanly on RAW.

That loss could enrage the Aussie monster. How would Reed handle the loss? He'd likely attack Strowman after the match and resume his string of Tsunami splashes.

Reed hit six on Rollins, and it will be hard to stop if the biggest possible person who could stop him is at the receiving end of the punishment. A Strowman win followed by a post-match attack would also set things up for another likely showdown, perhaps at Bad Blood.

