Bruce Prichard addresses off-script WWE Superstars getting 'future endeavoured'

Bruce Prichard is the Executive Director of SmackDown

He says Superstars have the freedom to go off-script when the opportunity arises

Bruce Prichard

SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard says WWE Superstars still have the freedom to go off-script on live television.

During a Q&A episode of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, host Conrad Thompson asked Prichard a question from a listener about Superstars getting “future endeavoured” if they say or do something that is not in the script for their segment or match.

Prichard, who replaced Eric Bischoff as Executive Director on SmackDown in October 2019, said Superstars can say and act how they want on television, much like The Rock in the Attitude Era, and the opportunity exists for everyone to “get over” with the audience.

“I think it does [exist]. I think there is that opportunity and what I mean by that is you take the opportunity where you’re out on live television, and everything’s live now, so go out and get over. Go out and make whatever material, whatever opportunity that you’re given, make it your own and make it the very best it can be, and go get over.”

WWE Superstars who went off-script

One example of a Superstar making material their own came in May 2019 when Alexa Bliss took a coffee mug with her to watch a RAW match from ringside after a ‘Moment of Bliss’ segment on the stage area.

Bliss said Vince McMahon “would either like it or fire me” when she went to the backstage area, and it turned out he liked it because she now has her own range of ‘Twisted Bliss Coffee’ WWE merchandise.

On the flip side, Big Cass went off-script in May 2018 when he threw a barrage of punches at a little person dressed as Daniel Bryan on SmackDown, despite being told to only give him one big boot.

Cass, who was fired one month after the incident, later admitted it was a “stupid decision” and said McMahon was “furious” when he returned backstage.