Buddy Matthews showed up on WWE programming with Rhea Ripley in 2023: What happened next?

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have been together since 2022. The two even appeared together at the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31, 2023. What happened next sent the internet wrestling community into a frenzy. For context, the whole thing had to do with Dominik Mysterio’s storyline feud with Rey Mysterio at the time.

Rhea Ripley was seen sitting next to Dominik Mysterio during the ceremony’s broadcast after WWE SmackDown. The duo and other members of The Judgment Day even had a brief stare down with Rey Mysterio before his Hall of Fame speech. The Judgment Day walked out during the speech in an ultimate show of disrespect to the iconic luchadore.

Rey would end up with the last laugh as he defeated his son at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall of Famer received an outside help from Bad Bunny during the match. Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the same event.

Dom Dom’s on-screen relationship with Mami was referenced during The Acclaimed’s entrance at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. Max Caster rapped that Buddy Matthews was “getting cucked by a kid named Dominik” to a huge reaction from the crowd.

Seth Rollins namedropped Buddy Matthews during recent interview

Seth Rollins recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump. The Visionary discussed many things, including his World Heavyweight Championship win against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. Rollins also brought up the Rhea Ripley spot from RAW this past Monday.

The Drip God said he hoped Rhea and Dominik weren’t offended by the spot. He then brought Buddy Matthews into the conversation by saying that he hoped his former protégé Murphy wasn’t offended as well.

“I hope Rhea wasn’t too offended,” Seth Rollins said. “Hopefully, Dom Dom [Dominik Mysterio] wasn’t too offended. I hope my old protege Murphy wasn’t too offended.”

Buddy is a member of the House of Black and one-third of the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship. He can be seen in action on Wednesdays and Fridays on Dynamite and Rampage.

