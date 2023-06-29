Bully Ray reacts to message from 38-year-old former superstar; claims WWE could use "fresh enhancement talent"

Bully Ray has delivered a bold message to a former WWE Superstar ahead of their clash this Saturday night.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona and Bully Ray are scheduled to square off on July 1 at Battleground Championship Wrestling's Legends Never Die event. The show will take place on the same day as Money in the Bank in London.

The two stars have been trading verbal jabs with each other leading up to the match this weekend in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The loser of the match will never be able to compete in the arena again. Recently, Matt Cardona cut a promo from his pool and vowed to shut Bully Ray up for good.

"We all know this is the ECW arena, the same arena that Bully made a name for himself. And ECW? That means everything to me. I am an ECW original too. And Bully I've been seeing your tweets, you are threatening me. You are saying you are going to light me on fire, Bully, I am already on fire. I'm the hottest thing in pro wrestling, I'm hot as hell," said Cardona. [From 00:16 - 00:37]

Bully reacted to the promo and claimed that he was tagging WWE because they could use some enhancement talent in the company. You can check out Bully Ray's tweet by clicking here.

"HOLY SH**!!!! You actually just cut a decent promo. Im taggin @wwe… they missed out on you and could use some fresh enhancement talent. See ya Sat. 🔥🩸," he tweeted.

Bully Ray claims Matt Cardona spent most of his time in WWE "watching the monitor"

Bully Ray and Matt Cardona have been taking hilarious shots at each other leading up to their grudge match this weekend in Philadelphia.

The 51-year-old recently took to Twitter to mock Cardona's entire run as Zack Ryder in WWE. Bully claimed that Cardona spent the majority of his time in the company watching the monitor backstage rather than performing in the ring.

"You've spent the majority of your career 'watching on the monitor,' Ray wrote.

Many fans are still holding out hope that Matt Cardona will eventually return to the company, but the 38-year-old recently announced that Zack Ryder was dead. It will be interesting to see which former superstar emerges victorious at BCW's Legends Never Die event on Saturday night.

