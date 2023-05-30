38-year-old former superstar claims his WWE persona is dead

A 38-year-old former WWE Superstar has claimed that his old persona is dead.

WWE has undergone many changes in the past year, resulting in Triple H gaining power as the promotion's Chief Content Officer. The Game brought back several superstars that were released in the past, but one noteworthy name hasn't returned to the company since he was let go during the pandemic in 2020.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, recently released a video depicting the death of his old character. In the video, Cardona portrays Ryder but gets blown up in a limousine at the end of the clip.

The footage used was from when Vince McMahon's limo exploded on the June 11, 2007, edition of RAW. Cardona posted the video again today and added that Zack Ryder is no longer with us.

"Zack Ryder is dead. RIP," tweeted Matt Cardona.

WWE RAW star Chelsea Green on her marriage to Matt Cardona

Chelsea Green recently disclosed that her marriage to Matt Cardona drastically changed after she learned how much of a wrestling fan he was.

Green has a huge matchup tonight on WWE RAW. She will team up with Sonya Deville to battle for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had to vacate the titles following their title defense on the May 12 edition of SmackDown. Liv Morgan and Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai sustained injuries during the match, and both superstars will be out of action for some time.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, the 32-year-old claimed that the dynamic in her marriage changed once she figured out how much Matt Cardona loved professional wrestling.

"Well, you want to hear the crazy thing? The crazy thing is that we went the first two to three years of our relationship not talking about wrestling, and when the pandemic hit, that is when the true Matt Cardona came out. And I had to totally adapt, and we had to change the whole dynamics of our relationship because I realized how big of a wrestling fan he truly is," she said. [From 00:17 - 00:44]

The former Intercontinental Champion recently disclosed that he would like to get in the ring with Cody Rhodes because there is a true life story to tell between the two superstars.

It will be fascinating to see if Cardona ever returns to WWE, as he has made quite a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene.

