Cain Velasquez and 4 other WWE Superstars whose careers lasted less than 12 months

WWE has released a lot of talent since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While it certainly wasn't the first time they released superstars, it never happened in such big numbers all at once. Since then, there have been batches of releases, while some talents who requested releases are made to stay.

However, over the years, there have been superstars, even big names, whose careers with the company lasted less than a year. This list includes a mix of "recently" released stars, legends of the business, a potentially big superstar, and one whose run with the company seemed longer than we remembered.

Here are five superstars whose careers with the sports entertainment juggernaut lasted less than a year:

#5. Cain Velasquez - WWE run ended before it could begin

Cain Velasquez was a surprising WWE signing. It all began on the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX, where Brock Lesnar dethroned Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship in just ten seconds.

Although many fans weren't aware, the man who debuted alongside Rey Mysterio was a ghost of Lesnar's past. Velasquez was the man who decimated him in a one-sided contest to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Fast forward to Crown Jewel 2019, and the match was over in a minute and a half. Cain Velasquez lost to Brock Lesnar in a slightly odd match, after which he assaulted his old rival and F-5'd him onto a steel chair.

While Velasquez was used in WWE's tour of Mexico a month later, Crown Jewel would mark his final televised appearance for the company. There were rumors of a Royal Rumble return for him, but it didn't happen due to the former UFC Heavyweight Champion getting injured. He also happened to be one of the first talent cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, Cain Velasquez's run with the company lasted for all but half a year and a few televised appearances. It isn't surprising that WWE felt as though they didn't need him. He wasn't utilized well, to begin with, but one has to wonder what the potential plans with Lesnar may have been.

If they had retained his services, they could have begun a multi-match program with Brock Lesnar, something that they've done numerous times on the road to WrestleMania (including 2021-2022).

Velasquez showed a lot of respect to the wrestling business and was deserving of more than an 88-second bout. While it was likely done to recapture the "MMA-feel" of an early knockout, professional wrestling is something entirely different.

