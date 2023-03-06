Can Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones happen? Returning UFC legend comments

Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones is a fight that many sports fans dream of. The current WWE Superstar's fighting abilities even made him a UFC Heavyweight Champion, the same title currently held by the MMA fighter. From the looks of it, the latter definitely sees the star power a fight will bring in.

As per the current UFC Champion, Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones is still a possibility for the future. Prior to his bout against Ciryl Gane, Jones shared in an interview that Lesnar was his dream opponent. Jon noted Brock's large fanbase and how both of them will benefit financially.

"I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool. Brock isn't the most technical guy but he has a massive fanbase. He's a lot bigger than me and it would have been one of those really cool David vs. Goliath situations... I think we both would have done great things for our family and for our team financially that would have been massive... Never say never. Brock, if you're out there."

Lesnar's last MMA fight was at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt. The former won the bout, but it was overturned in a No Contest after he failed a post-fight drug test. He has since expressed that he is "too old" to fight again.

Jones triumphantly returned to UFC 285 after defeating Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He then called out former champion Stipe Miocic. From the looks of it, the current champion is certainly keeping his options open.

Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones is a fight even the UFC president is open to arranging

In 2020, the 35-year-old fighter announced his desire to move from light heavyweight to heavyweight. Since then, a possible Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones bout has made the rounds.

While at a 2020 Contender Series press conference, UFC president Dana White shared that he wasn't sure about Brock's plans to fight again. Still, White expressed that he was willing to make the fight happen if both fighters were up for it. Even stating that it was a good match to introduce Jones to his new weight class.

"I'm sure it's a fight that the fans would want to see," said White. "It would be a good introduction for Jones into the heavyweight division. If they wanted to do it, I would do it...If [Brock] calls me and he's interested in fighting, I would obviously consider making that fight." [H/T Insider]

If Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones may not take place in the octagon, the wrestling ring is also an option. In recent years, stars like Cain Velasquez, Ronda Rousey, and Matt Riddle have been just a few MMA fighters who have stepped foot inside the squared circle.

