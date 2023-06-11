Can Gunther and Imperium be central to massive Bloodline implosion? A wild fan theory suggests so

Gunther and Imperium have been doing exceptionally well since their main roster debut last year. The Ring General recently achieved another WWE milestone, completing one year as Intercontinental Champion.

On the other hand, The Bloodline has been heading toward a downward spiral since the moment Jimmy Uso turned his back on Roman Reigns. The former tag team champion betrayed The Tribal Chief at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Amid this, Jey Uso also seems confused regarding his next steps with the faction. As tensions in The Bloodline continue to escalate, fans have been speculating that Imperium and The Ring General could be among the key factors behind the Samoan stable's implosion.

A wild fan theory suggests that if Paul Heyman concludes his involvement in The Bloodline story, the veteran manager should align himself with the Intercontinental Champion and his formidable group. With the addition of a skilled manager like Heyman, the RAW stable could become a dominant force in WWE.

EliteRockers© @EliteClubSOB OPINION: I think that when Paul is done with the Bloodline story, he should align himself with Gunther and the rest of the Imperium...



The Imperium has everything; they only need a manager like Paul by their side...



The tweet received a mixed response, as some fans believe Imperium doesn't need Paul Heyman to establish itself as a dominant group within the company.

Will Paul Heyman join Imperium if he gets booted by Roman Reigns & The Bloodline?

Paul Heyman is the mastermind behind the success of The Bloodline. He has manipulated the group's actions at every step over the past few years.

Assuming Paul Heyman gets booted from The Bloodline, the veteran manager can contribute to the company's product in numerous ways, including joining Imperium. He can help Gunther become a mainstay at the top of the card and win a world championship.

Jey Uso also threatened to kick out Heyman from The Bloodline during last week's SmackDown. The former champion boldly claimed that if he remained in The Bloodline, then Heyman would be out.

Roman Reigns is set to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Hence, it will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief will respond to the animosity among his stablemates.

