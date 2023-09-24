Can Jey Uso cause history to repeat itself after 8 years? Blockbuster WWE betrayal may happen again!

The arrival of Jey Uso on RAW has led to excitement among fans, but doubt backstage. During his time with The Bloodline, Jey got on the bad side of several WWE superstars, and this has led to them doubting Jey, despite him leaving The Bloodline. One such superstar who is unsure of Jey is Kevin Owens.

Last week on RAW as well, Owens expressed his lack of trust with regard to Jey Uso. While this might not mean a lot for now, WWE could use this angle to book one of the biggest betrayals in their history. Some time ago, when Sami Zayn was a part of The Bloodline, and had to appear in The Tribal Court, Jey saved him from getting kicked out of the faction.

Months later, WWE could now book an angle where Zayn could save Jey Uso from the wrath of Kevin Owens. This could lead to Owens getting upset with Zayn, and betraying him again, like he did eight years ago at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution. The betrayal back then led to Owens winning the NXT Championship.

While the angle is speculative, if WWE does go ahead in this direction, it would lead to a huge buzz among fans. Also, if Kevin Owens does betray Sami Zayn, it will be interesting to see them both compete in singles matches, and potentially chase big titles.

Roman Reigns' cousin wants to form a new faction with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW

For the majority of his time in WWE, Jey Uso has competed in a tag team, and with factions. While early on, it was him and Jimmy Uso dominating the tag team scene, The Bloodline changed the fortune of The Usos. But, in recent times, Jey has begun competing as a singles star, much to the delight of WWE fans.

However, Zilla Fatu, a cousin to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, wants to form a faction with the latter on RAW. During an interview with A&G Media, Fatu mentioned WWE needs to get him and his brother Jacob to form a faction along with Jey. The legendary Umaga's son said:

"So, you have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. You have Jey, he's the only Bloodline member on Monday Night RAW. And you see what they're doing? Like, they're trying to make him, obviously, he's the babyface of RAW. And he's beefing with everybody in the back. You know, so it's like how could he keep himself lit and how could he just take over? So what I feel like, I feel like they need to get me and Jacob. Yeah, I feel like they need to sign me and Jacob and put us on RAW and have us form our own, like, Bloodline." [24:18 - 25:09]

While it would be good to see Zilla Fatu in WWE, he is yet to gain experience in wrestling. Recently, Fatu made an impressive debut in Reality of Wrestling. While he has since left the promotion, it will be interesting to see if the young Samoan can follow in his father's footsteps to become a big name in WWE.