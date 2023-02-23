Since Brock Lesnar has been a WrestleMania fixture over the last decade, WrestleMania 39 will be no different. Despite having already challenged Roman Reigns last year and at SummerSlam, The Beast must look elsewhere for a big match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Lesnar's last big fight in WWE ended in controversy. While trapped in the Hurt Lock, Lesnar hit Lashley with a low blow at the Elimination Chamber show. The Beast lost via disqualification. It seemed like a way to extend the feud to the bigger stage of WrestleMania 39.

It makes sense for the two to face off once again in April. Everything is uncertain at WrestleMania 39, however, for any star outside of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, or both Women's Championship contests.

The Beast Incarnate has also had potential feuds teased with other stars over the last few months. With all that has happened since last November, here are four potential opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

#4. Omos has already issued a challenge to Lesnar

MVP and Omos didn't waste any time in calling out the former UFC Heavyweight Champion for a huge match at WrestleMania 39. On the RAW following the Elimination Chamber premium live event, MVP laid out the challenge for Lesnar.

The Beast is supposedly going to respond next week, so things could become clearer after Monday. What is strange is that there haven't really been any teases to set up a potential program between these two wrestlers.

Lesnar also works better against stars that are his size or smaller, but he has fought monsters like Braun Strowman and the Big Show in the past. Omos would present a similar challenge as the Big Show. Will it be Giant vs. Beast at WrestleMania 39?

#3. Bray Wyatt challenged the winner of Lashley/Lesnar

What would Wyatt have in store for Lesnar?

Another brief but undefined challenge was set forth by Bray Wyatt on the Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown. Wyatt and Uncle Howdy sent Hit Row packing and Wyatt made his challenge.

The Eater of Worlds called out the winner of the Chamber match between Lesnar and Lashley. With neither man winning dominantly, it leaves that potential match in doubt.

Wyatt did have a staredown with Lesnar in the 2016 Royal Rumble when he still led the Wyatt Family. The group attacked Lesnar and eventually eliminated him from the match. The Eater of Worlds' feuds are the best when he has history to play on, so a showdown with Lesnar could be in the cards.

#2. Gunther had a staredown with Lesnar in this year's Royal Rumble

The Ring General wasn't scared of The Beast.

If it happens during a Royal Rumble match, then a staredown often leads to a future feud between superstars. It doesn't always happen, but when two performers are singled out during the match, it's not done without thought.

This year's Rumble contest saw Gunther enter first and last until the end. During his historic run, he had a brief staredown with Lesnar. Gunther is currently the Intercontinental Champion, so it would make a bit of sense if WWE tried to elevate the title even further with Lesnar.

The Ring General would also prove to be a physical test as he has gone toe-to-toe with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

#1. WrestleMania 39 would be the perfect ending to the Lesnar/Lashley feud

If WrestleMania 39 wasn't after the Elimination Chamber event, then the disqualification finish would have made less sense. The finish was logical, however, if the end of their feud was supposed to be in Hollywood at WrestleMania 39.

Most of the matches between the former WWE Champions have been marred by controversy. It is likely to protect both stars, but Lashley's WWE title win over Lesnar last year was helped by interference from Roman Reigns.

Lesnar's quick pin at Crown Jewel wasn't a dominant win either, and the low blow certainly seemed like a way to extend the feud. The most sensible WrestleMania 39 opponent for Brock Lesnar would be Bobby Lashley. With more than a month to go, however, a true opponent and challenge will soon emerge.

