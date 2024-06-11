Carmella to retire from WWE? Exploring her medical complications

Carmella hasn't stepped foot in a WWE ring in 456 days. Last seen on the March 13, 2023, episode of RAW, the 36-year-old went on hiatus due to her real-life pregnancy. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating her return. But, could she retire from in-ring action as a whole?

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Carmella addressed her future as a WWE Superstar, stating that she would love to return to wrestling, but certain medical complications related to her pregnancy have put her future in doubt. The Staten Island Princess gave birth to her and Corey Graves' son last November, and it seems to have resulted in an injury.

Unaware that injury through labor was a possibility, Carmella explained that she had suffered a lot of nerve damage, resulting in her foot becoming almost non-functional right now. Additionally, Mella also has two herniated disks in her back, which have rendered her unable to even work out. However, she did reveal that she will be going to physical therapy soon, and still holds out hope of perhaps one day making a return to the squared circle.

"Hopefully eventually I’ll get there, but right now I’m just kind of working, I’m gonna be in physical therapy and things like that. I’ve been wrestling for 11 years, I’ve never been injured, knock on wood, and now here I have a baby and I’m going to physical therapy, so I don’t know how that works out but here we go," said Carmella.

As she has stated before, "Mella is Money", and the WWE Universe knows this and would love to see her back soon. Hopefully, with the physical therapy, and the right rehab she will be able to don her ring gear once again.

Carmella was very impressed by a 29-year-old NXT superstar

While she may not be directly involved with WWE's product right now, Carmella has been keeping up with all that's going on in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, she watched NXT Battleground from home, and she was left very impressed by the performance of all the superstars. However, a 29-year-old star really caught her eye.

The 29-year-old superstar in question, is the new and inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion, Fallon Henley. Taking to X/Twitter, the former one-time SmackDown Women's Champion praised Henley, stating that everything about the new champion impressed her, from her performance in the ring to her gear and makeup.

It's clear that Mella definitely has an eye for talent. Perhaps one day, if and when she does make her return, she can go head-to-head with some of the rising talents in NXT, like Fallon Henley.

