Carmella tells Corey Graves about the worst date she ever had

Carmella and Corey Graves

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Carmella recently appeared on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, and the duo discussed a string of interesting topics.

On Graves' insistence, Carmella shared the story of her worst date ever.

"Okay, I went on a date with this guy, and it was like a blind date, I had never met him and was not interested whatsoever. So, halfway through the date, he went to the bathroom. I picked up the check, 'cause I was like, 'I just feel bad that this guy is so lame, I just wanna leave'. I picked up the check, as I was getting ready to go, he came out of the bathroom, and caught me leaving and it was so embarrassing, and I felt really bad, but I had to get the hell out of there."

Also read: Corey Graves reveals why it feels weird calling Carmella's WWE matches

Graves proceeded to joke about the guy setting the bar too low for him, to which Carmella responded by calling him "the best", and "very romantic".

Fans might be aware that both Graves and Carmella are in a relationship, and the latter made it public last year on an episode of Total Divas.

Graves and Carmella talked about a bunch of other topics, and you can listen to the entire show on the link provided above.

Please credit Sportskeeda if you use the above quotes in your article