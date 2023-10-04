Several names across all three WWE brands were recently released. Because of that, some current NXT performers could be promoted.

The roster always goes through cycles of turnover, with some moving up to RAW or SmackDown. The WWE Draft is usually a big spot for NXT promotions, but the Royal Rumble and other big moments can propel the debut of an NXT star.

No Mercy is in the books, and Carmelo Hayes lost his title to Ilja Dragunov. Becky Lynch retained her belt against Tiffany Stratton. Could that send The Center of the Universe to the main roster? She is featured on the Deadline poster so that she could stick around for longer than others.

If she isn't slated for a call-up, who might be promoted before 2023? The following six stars could show up on RAW or SmackDown permanently.

#6 Wes Lee has already left NXT

Lee was a standout in IMPACT Wrestling before he signed with NXT as a part of MSK. Nash Carter was soon released, leaving Lee to a singles career. In that time, he's had fantastic showings against Dijak, Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, and others.

After unsuccessful attempts to win gold in the last few months, Lee walked out of the building with his wife. It seemed like a perfect way to write him off of the show.

He has not reappeared but could emerge at any time. Lee was already polished enough for the main roster but grew a lot as a singles star. He could remain a singles star or join the New Day on RAW or Bobby Lashley on SmackDown.

#5 Tyler Bate has recently allied with Butch

Bate would fit in well with the faction warfare on SmackDown.

Another star ready for main-roster action is Tyler Bate. The former NXT UK Champion has remained a face through many shady dealings against Noam Dar and Dominik Mysterio.

With the international flair on SmackDown, Bate would be an excellent addition to the Brawling Brutes. If Sheamus retires or moves on, Bate could even form a new version of British Strong Style with Butch and Ridge Holland.

Tyler Bate is too talented to lose matches to stars just learning the business. A promotion by the end of the year would help him assimilate to the main roster.

#4 Cora Jade would add a brash young upstart to either brand

Like Lee, Cora Jade had a backstage segment where she walked out of NXT. She hasn't been seen since then and could wait for a creative direction before making her main roster debut.

While a spot in the Royal Rumble would likely serve that purpose, Jade could join the Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley. Both women like to taunt others and play by their own rules.

There could be situations where Ripley needs female backup against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch, and others. The women's tag team division could always use teams, and Jade and Ripley would be an intriguing duo.

#3 Dragon Lee has a match on this week's SmackDown

Could the LWO get another talented Luchador??

Despite being in a bit of a hiring freeze, Dragon Lee was one of the bigger signings of 2023. He had a high profile on the independent scene and transitioned seamlessly to NXT.

He's been a part of feuds against Dominik Mysterio and the Judgment Day, with Rey cornering him against Dominik. Lee's even faced "Dirty" Dom on RAW with the North American Title on the line.

Since he's already appeared to back up Rey and the LWO, it would make sense to eventually join that group. Lee is facing Austin Theory on SmackDown, so an official debut could be around the corner.

#2 Bron Breakker and #1 Carmelo Hayes might fight forever

Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker have defined the latest era of NXT.

While both men have already appeared on the main roster, those showings were not permanent. Breakker has defended and won the NXT Championship on episodes of RAW. Hayes has appeared in the crowd as Champion.

Both were pushed as the top-tier wrestlers of the NXT 2.0 class. They also represent the last two NXT Champions before Ilja Dragunov. With prior exposure on the main roster and skills that are essentially ready for RAW or SmackDown, Breakker and Hayes could debut before the end of 2023.

Hayes would be a good fit on SmackDown with Bobby Lashley's new group. He's had encounters with the All Mighty this summer.

As for Breakker, he could join Paul Heyman in the Bloodline or as a standalone client if the Bloodline implodes. Don't be surprised if the rosters are shuffled to house two stars who could battle each other for the next decade.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.