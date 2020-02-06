Cesaro comments on how he joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

Cesaro has joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn on SmackDown now and the faction is now getting a good reaction from the WWE Universe.

The former tag-team champion was a part of The Bar before they were split in the WWE Draft after WrestleMania last year. He has since then been a singles star but with him moving back to SmackDown, things have changed.

The Swiss Cyborg was asked by talkSPORT how the new faction was formed and he explained that it was all Sami Zayn's idea. Cesaro revealed that he was approached by Sami who was keen on getting him into the group.

He was open to the idea and the WWE Creative also went ahead with it. He explained:

“Sami and Shin were doing a thing together. A thing where Sami was just going crazy during Shin’s entrances [laughs] everyone’s favorite GIF every week. And then Sami was like ‘Yeah, I’m trying to get you into the group’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, OK!’ I’ve moved to SmackDown again and there was no plan so I was like ‘Yeah, I’d love to, let’s do something!’”

So I said that sounds like fun and it’s a fun dynamic with Sami being… Sami. And then there’s a mutual respect with Shin but I think he’s one of the coolest people in the world. He can do anything and just look cool. The first time I came out with these guys it was like OK, Shin is coming out looking cool, Sami is just going absolutely crazy, what am I going to do? I’m just going to stand absolutely still. I’m just going to be bad ass [laughs]. It’s a fun dynamic and it’s authentic.