Chad Gable has a dream opponent in mind on WWE SmackDown

Chad Gable discussed the next possible step in his WWE career on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.

The SmackDown Superstar said his long-term goal is to win the Universal Championship, but he sees the Intercontinental Championship as a more realistic short-term aim. He also revealed that he wants to face Daniel Bryan in a one-on-one match for the first time.

“And there’s guys like Bryan on our show, who I have not had a chance to wrestle yet on TV, especially in a singles match. It’s like my dream opponent that’s still wrestling.”

Daniel Bryan was selected as the No. 7 pick by SmackDown on the second night of the 2020 WWE Draft. Meanwhile, Chad Gable briefly became a free agent before he was also assigned to the blue brand.

Speaking on last week’s Talking Smack, Bryan said he does not plan to sign another full-time deal after his contract expires next year.

Chad Gable made it clear that he wants to be one of the Superstars who faces Bryan before he winds down his in-ring career.

“Before he’s done, and I don’t know how long he has left or how long he plans on wrestling. Before he’s done, I want to have that match with Bryan, whether it’s for the IC title… whatever it’s for.

“I want to have that match with stakes on it, and I can show the world what I’m capable of. He’s the guy I’ve been waiting so long to finally get this opportunity and tear the house down with.”

Advertisement

Chad Gable and Daniel Bryan’s previous matches

According to wrestling stats database Cagematch.net, Chad Gable has only shared the ring with Daniel Bryan on three occasions.

Two of those matches took place at WWE live events in June 2019, with Daniel Bryan & Rowan defeating Chad Gable & Apollo Crews.

The SmackDown Superstars also competed in the same match during the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article