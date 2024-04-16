Chad Gable must ditch Alpha Academy and align with two former WWE champions following his heel turn on RAW

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw a shocking turn of events when Chad Gable backstabbed Sami Zayn following their match. Gable, who has been bottling up his frustrations for months, finally reached his boiling point after he failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Now that the 38-year-old has turned heel following his recent actions, he must ditch Alpha Academy to usher in a new chapter of his WWE career. Master Gable should align himself with two former NXT Tag Team Champions and form a new faction on Monday Night RAW.

He must take the Creed Brothers under his tutelage following his heel turn, which could give rise to ineffable things on the roster. Not only will this put all the superstars in the spotlight, but it has the potential to change the landscape of Monday Night RAW.

To accentuate Chad Gable's heel turn

Chad Gable needs to ditch the Alpha Academy in order to free himself from the faction and herald a new chapter, leaving behind the jocular gimmick. He must launch a brutal attack on Otis and Akira Tozawa and destroy both superstars on Monday Night RAW to make a statement.

Not only will this help him receive massive heat from the fans, but it will also accentuate his heel persona, giving rise to a wrathful gimmick. Gable must join hands with the Creed Brothers, calling them a far superior duo than his current stablemates.

Hence, the 38-year-old ditching Alpha Academy will be the first step towards his new character. It could pave the way for him to evolve as one of the greatest heels on the current roster.

To form a destructive alliance

The Alpha Academy has always been a jovial faction with all superstars having whimsical gimmicks. With Chad Gable turning heel, he must align himself with the Creed Brothers to form a destructive alliance that could wreak havoc.

With all three superstars known for their brute force, they could form a wrestling machine stable and establish their dominance on the roster. Moreover, Gable taking Julius Creed and Brutus under his tutelage will put them in the spotlight.

Hence, Chad Gable needs to show the world what he is capable of by aligning with the Creed Brother and forming a destructive alliance.

To pose a real threat to the entire roster

Now that Chad Gable has unraveled his dark side, WWE needs to make him look like a legitimate threat by capitalizing on his red-hot momentum. The 38-year-old must ditch Alpha Academy after a brutal beatdown and form an alliance with the Creed Brothers to rule the entire roster.

He must form a destructive faction that could dominate both the singles division as well as the tag team division, thus posing a threat to the entire locker room. Not only could this change the landscape in WWE, but it could pave the way for some enthralling storylines on Monday Night RAW.

