Akira Tozawa and others react to Chad Gable's unexpected heel turn on WWE RAW

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to Chad Gable's surprise heel turn on RAW this week.

Gable has been eyeing the Intercontinental title for quite some time now. He failed to defeat Gunther for the coveted belt, a feat that Sami Zayn achieved at WrestleMania XL.

On tonight's edition of RAW, Chad Gable met Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental title match. In the end, Zayn stood tall with the belt in his hand. In an unexpected turn of events, Gable turned heel and launched a brutal attack on the champion right in front of his family.

Shortly after, several WWE Superstars, including Xavier Woods, Bronson Reed, and Akira Tozawa, reacted to the beatdown.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gable gave everything he had to take the Intercontinental title off Gunther. The duo battled on multiple occasions, with The Ring General coming out victorious every single time.

It seems like Gable couldn't accept the fact that Sami Zayn did what he failed to do no matter how hard he tried. Zayn defeated Gunther in a 15-minute classic at The Show of Shows and finally got his big 'Mania moment as a singles act.

It remains to be seen how WWE handles Gable's surprise heel turn in the coming weeks.

Poll : Are you happy that Chad Gable is a heel now? Enjoying it! Meh! 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback