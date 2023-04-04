Chad Gable and Otis reveal which WWE Superstar is the funniest in real life (Exclusive)

Although Chad Gable and Otis are talented wrestlers, they are also widely viewed as two of the best comedy characters in WWE right now. Shortly before WrestleMania 39, the Alpha Academy duo gave their thoughts on Sami Zayn's humor behind the scenes.

Zayn has emerged as one of WWE's most popular superstars over the last year. Before reuniting with Kevin Owens, the former Honorary Uce received rave reviews for his comedic performances alongside Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Gable was asked to disclose which superstar is the funniest in the locker room:

"My personal preference is Sami Zayn. I've had some conversations you wouldn't believe with that man, both philosophical and comical, and sometimes both at the same time. But yeah, I've had some really good conversations with him." [1:05 – 1:19]

In the video above, Gable and Otis also name their dream opponents in WWE.

Is Montez Ford funnier than Sami Zayn backstage in WWE?

Street Profits member Montez Ford often gets the internet talking about his entertaining mannerisms and moments during matches.

Otis agrees with Chad Gable that Sami Zayn is amusing in real life, but he also enjoys speaking with Ford in the locker room:

"[Off] the top of my head, always Montez Ford," Otis added. "We always have hilarious talks in the locker room. I would say Sami as well. Sami, he'll shock you. He'll get into something completely random. There'll be one conversation in the locker room, he'll come in, just completely blitz that conversation to a new one. All of a sudden, all 20 guys in their underwear talking about the same thing." [1:26 – 1:47]

Otis also gave his thoughts on possibly facing Bray Wyatt in a first-time-ever match one day.

Montez Ford or Sami Zayn – which superstar do you find more amusing? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes