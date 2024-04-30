Chad Gable's mean demeanor towards WWE star might be the best thing to ever happen

Chad Gable has become the latest loose cannon in the locker room of Monday Night RAW. He recently turned heel after losing an Intercontinental title shot against Sami Zayn on April 15 episode of RAW. However, Gable’s anger isn’t just limited to the IC Champion. His stablemates from The Alpha Academy also endure his sudden burst of fury.

Although Chad Gable had criticized all three members of his team, Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa, and Otis, he seems to be extra mean towards Dupri. The 26-year-old listened to another discouraging earful from Gable backstage when she told him she was happy with her performance at the Battle Royale last week. While this may seem negative for her progress, it could also be the best thing to ever happen in her career.

#4. Maxxine Dupri may become more goal-oriented

Expand Tweet

Maxxine Dupri has been slowly growing as a fighter in the WWE Women’s Division. Although she is making progress, her track record includes many losses, and she has also missed out on some clutch moments where she could have won.

This was evident even during the latest episode of RAW in her match against Candice LeRae, where she allowed her care for Ivy Nile to cost her a match.

If Chad Gable's harsh behavior refines her focus, she will have a goal-oriented approach to her matches instead of simply absorbing more lessons from her losses.

#3. Chad Gable may invoke a stronger side of Maxxine Dupri

Expand Tweet

While Chad Gable heavily criticized a daydreaming Maxxine Dupri backstage, he also asked her to go out there and prove herself. Although Dupri ended up losing another match due to a distraction, she did begin her match very strongly.

She had Candice LeRae under her control and had almost forced a submission in the middle of the ring via the Ankle Hold. Thus, Gable’s words have a strong chance of drawing more strength from Dupri.

#2. Dupri already sees Chad Gable as a trustworthy guide

Expand Tweet

Maxxine Dupri recently spoke at the Lightweights Podcast about how grateful she was for having Chad Gable alongside her to help her improve. The 26-year-old noted that Gable helps her despite living in another state, and even she looks forward to working with him every week.

She also revealed that her trust factor was already high enough and that she relayed all her ideas to him before execution. Thus, Dupri may see the harsh criticism as another piece of feedback for improvement.

#1. Maxxine Dupri may also try picking up better feuds

Maxxine Dupri has been a happy-go-lucky wrestler in WWE so far. Her previous launch with the Maximum Male Models didn’t take off very well, and she is yet to make a mark as a member of The Alpha Academy.

Gable has already made his teammates agree that they will assist him in becoming the Intercontinental Champion. However, a stronger Dupri could also use her progress to take better fights and move up the ladder in the women’s division.