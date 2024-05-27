Chad Gable to start a new rivalry with a former MITB winner? Exploring what to expect on WWE RAW

Chad Gable has been unsuccessful in his quest to become the Intercontinental Champion, but his new target could change tonight on WWE RAW. Interestingly, his new possible opponent could already be someone quite close to him.

Chad Gable turned heel on an episode of WWE RAW by attacking Sami Zayn in front of the latter's fans and family in his home country after failing to defeat him for the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, the Alpha Academy member has been more chaotic in his ways and handling of his group. The group has shown tension against their mentor for the past few weeks. One person who could step up against him is Otis.

This weekend at the King and Queen of the Ring event, Chad failed to defeat Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed for the IC title. The final moments of the match saw Otis hit Master Gable instead of Sami, which aided the champion in retaining. Gable could address this issue tonight on WWE RAW and insult the former Money in the Bank winner. However, Otis could finally retaliate against his mentor and even convince the rest of Alpha Academy to join him against Chad.

Should Otis finally turn face again on WWE RAW against Chad Gable?

The former Money in the Bank winner is one of the fan favorites in the company today, especially when he won the aforementioned contract in 2020. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the company should have never turned him heel in the first place.

On a past episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Bill Apter stated that fans have always liked the 32-year-old star and WWE should have kept him a face. He added that since the Stamford-based promotion had initially dropped the ball on him, now is a great time to redeem his character.

"The fans love Otis. They loved him a long time ago when he won the Money in the Bank match. I think they should've just kept him a babyface, they loved him." Apter continued, "I think that Otis is gonna morph into a higher babyface spot. Yeah, they wanna see him. Somebody dropped the ball. They ended it quickly. There's still time to revive it."

It will be interesting to see what is next for Chad Gable and the rest of Alpha Academy on tonight's WWE RAW.