Championship belt in WWE to undergo massive transformation following WrestleMania 39? Here's what we know so far

Championship belt redesigns in WWE are nothing new. Every current title - with the exception of the Women's Tag Team titles - has switched up looks at least once over the years. That's not even counting the individual redesigns made by the champion holding it (think John Cena's "spinner" belt, for example).

Now, if recent reports are to be believed, we could be seeing a redesign for a major title belt soon - perhaps even as soon as the RAW after WrestleMania in one week. But what belt is it going to be?

Will we see a new Universal or WWE Championship belt?

According to the always reliable WrestleVotes Twitter account, there's going to be a new world championship strap coming soon. Which, of course, begs the question: which one?

"There's a new belt. I don't know for sure if it's getting a new name. I don't know if one of the titles is going away, but there's a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked." [H/T - Give Me Sport]

The answer to that will certainly depend on what happens in the WrestleMania main event. Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

There's also been talk of Triple H splitting the title back into its individual WWE and Universal forms. There's also been talk of Roman Reigns wanting to take a break following this year's Show of Shows.

If the plan is to split the belts following WrestleMania, it would make more sense if it happened with Cody as champion. After all, it's hard to imagine the Tribal Chief sitting well with the idea of losing one of his titles - especially after defending it successfully the night before. Rhodes seems like he might be a little more amenable to this. Or maybe he'd be really mad about it, too, who knows?

It's also possible that the company won't be splitting the title in two and will instead permanently unify the two championships into one belt. In this case, it wouldn't matter who was champion. At least whoever does end up holding it won't have such tired shoulders.

