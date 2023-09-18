Charlotte Flair to begin non-title feud with debuting 31-year-old star? Exploring the potential

Charlotte Flair is considered one of the best wrestlers on the planet. The Queen is a 14-time world champion in WWE. It is possible that she could be booked in a non-title feud if a 31-year-old makes her debut in the company.

The star in question is none other than Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion has reportedly signed a contract with WWE and is expected to debut on the main roster instead of starting in NXT. Given her star power, she could show up on SmackDown to kickstart a program with Charlotte Flair.

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Cargill finished up with AEW after the latest Rampage taping on September 13. The 31-year-old was expected at the Performance Center this week.

“Those in WWE believed she was coming and that it would be on the main roster rather than developmental, but I could see that going either way. Another person in WWE described it to us as that her name was being talked about a lot, but the deal was not completed at press time."

Meltzer further explained how veterans of WWE's women's roster can help Cargill improve as a performer.

"The money it would take to get her would have been far more than they pay those in developmental, but while she has a star look and is a great athlete, her skill set and experience level is not at WWE main roster woman levels. But good workers are there to make the less experienced and more marketable workers look better than they are. One person in WWE described this as coming out of the blue, but that they do expect her to be coming in."

A Jade-Cargill-Charlotte Flair feud looks excellent on paper and could be greater in reality if booked right. Flair is regarded as one of the best workers in WWE, and she could be a great opponent for Jade Cargill if she makes her debut on the main roster.

How could WWE book Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair is currently involved in a program with Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) on WWE SmackDown. The Queen recently teamed up with Shotzi to take on The Role Model and SKY. The babyfaces emerged victorious in the match after a bit of help from Asuka.

WWE could set up Cargill vs. Flair for Survivor Series 2023 by having The Queen hijack the premium live event. Charlotte Flair could show up unannounced at the show, delivering a promo wherein she could say nobody was on her level.

This could pave the way for Jade Cargill's arrival and set up an impromptu match between the two stars. WWE might have Cargill go over Flair with a squash win or book a competitive bout between them.

It remains to be seen if and how Jade Cargill will debut in WWE. What's your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below.