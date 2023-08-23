WWE gearing up for another mega Survivor Series WarGames this year? Analyzing what we know so far

Survivor Series will take place this year in Chicago's Allstate Arena and it could very well feature a WarGames match. While WWE hasn't provided much information about the event yet, rumors have started to fill the air ahead of time. The company is likely planning a huge match this year, featuring prominent stars.

Similar to last year, WWE may be gearing up for a WarGames match involving The Bloodline members. However, this time, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa may be on opposite sides. The stars may lock horns inside the barbaric structure and tear each other apart.

With the ongoing turmoil around The Bloodline, the prospect of this match happening is definitely possible. Roman Reigns and The Usos have been against each other ever since the twins turned on The Tribal Chief. Jimmy and Jey Uso are certainly not on the same page either, as the former betrayed his brother at SummerSlam.

On the other hand, tension has started to rise between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns as well, which was evident at SummerSlam. WWE has teased potential animosity between the two and it looks like Sikoa is at his boiling point and will explode at any moment.

Therefore, with all the members of The Bloodline at loggerheads, this could potentially culminate in a WarGames match this year at Survivor Series. As of now, there's no report of it, but it could certainly be a possibilty.

WWE's possible plans for Survivor Series 2023

Superstars featured on the poster for Survivor Series

WWE CCO Triple H introduced the concept of WarGames on the main roster last year at Survivor Series. The introduction of the match type received an extremely positive reaction from fans. Therefore, the company might look to move forward with the same concept this year.

However, the sports entertainment giant could also center its theme this year around the traditional matchups and feature Champions vs Champions bouts for brand supremacy. It has the potential to deliver many stupendous matches that fans have been longing to see on the main roster.

However, the prospect of brand supremacy may not come to fruition, as WWE hasn't been that strict with the brand split in recent times. Therefore, it could potentially be based on a WarGames theme featuring some hardcore feuds inside the barbaric steel structure.

WWE has huge plans for faction warfare on the main roster, as there are a number of stables currently, including The Judgment Day, the LWO, The OC, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, and more. Therefore, WWE may be looking to keep the theme of Survivor Series this year around WarGames.

