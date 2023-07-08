Survivor Series is coming to Chicago: Which factions could potentially go to 'WAR?'

Survivor Series is one of WWE's flagship premium live events that always brings an element of surprise and fills fans with fervor. This year, the company will be holding the extravaganza at the Allstate Arena in Chicago in November.

Despite not being announced, fans could once again witness the WarGames match.

Let us take a look at the factions that could potentially be part of a barbaric WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this year.

The Judgment Day is one of the factions that could potentially be part of WarGames this year. The four superstars could wreak havoc inside that ruthless steel structure.

Another group that could very well be part of a potential matchup in the cage is the Latino World Order. With superstars including Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, they could deliver a jaw-dropping performance inside the hardcore stipulation match.

Despite not appearing as prominently on television, The OC could also compete in a WarGames match this year. The faction led by AJ Styles can also pull off some gravity-defying moments, leaving fans astounded.

Another faction that has a very good chance to feature at WarGames this year is Imperium. Known for their hard-hitting matches, the faction could actually deliver a 5-star match and steal the show at the event.

Can Seth Rollins go to war with Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins can lock horns at Survivor Series 2023

Survivor Series has often been centered around brand supremacy with Champions from each brand, clashing against the champions of another brand.

Under Triple H's regime, things have started to drift away from the conventional pattern, with new concepts being introduced such as WarGames. However, with Vince McMahon pulling the strings yet again, fans could see a few champion vs champion matches once again.

With Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins being the top champions of their respective brands, the former Shield brothers could lock horns once again at WWE Survivor Series this year. It is a match that never ages and still keeps fans on the edge of their seats. Besides, with Mr. McMahon calling the shots, the WWE Universe might get to behold this bout at the November extravaganza.

However, it is yet to be seen whether Seth Rollins remains the World Heavyweight Champion until the November spectacle this year. He is rumored to lose the title around SummerSlam.

